5 Candies Trick-Or-Treaters Really Want

You race to the grocery store the night before Halloween, having completely forgotten to pick up candy for trick-or-treat. The candy isle is massive and intimidating as you scour bags of chocolate, sours, gummies and more. What the heck do kids like these days?

Ok - it's not that dramatic of an ordeal. But don't you wonder what the most popular Halloween candy is? Don't you want to be known as the "cool" house on the block this year? We ranked these candies by sales during the spooky season and the results are sweet.

5. Kit Kat

4. Hershey's

3. Snickers

2. M&Ms

And the winner is...

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Do you agree?

Halloween Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

Use the No.1 Halloween candy to create these adorable, spooky treats!

Mommymusings

Ingredients

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tbsp. milk

1 3/4 cup flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup sugar for rolling

Bag of minature Reese's Cups unwrapped and chilled

Candy eyes

Chocolate piping icing

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large bowl, beat together shortening, peanut butter, egg, sugar, brown sugar and milk. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually add dry mixture to wet mixture and beat until blended. For onto rolled ball, then roll in sugar and place on ungreased cookie sheet, a few inches apart. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden. Immediately after taking them out and putting them on a wire rack, gently press upside down frozen peanut butter cups on top of the cookies. Add candy eyes. Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes to allow cookies to firm. Pipe lines for spider "legs" and refrigerate again to set.

From the kitchen of mommymusings.