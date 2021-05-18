Columbus State offers a ‘mix’ of cooking classes

June 1, Recipes from a Tuscan Farmhouse

Appetizer of Tuscan sausage soup and entrée of garlic rosemary skillet chicken with pappardelle pasta topped off with Florentine carnival cake (orange sponge cake).

June 19, Pasta by Hand

Learn everything about creating pasta dishes, from pulling dough to choosing the right sauce.

June 23, Salad Days

Make three salads: Family-style, one with Kelley’s favorites: “grains, greens and beans” and a fruity, California-inspired one.

June 30, A Taste of Travel: Recipes from the Norman Countryside

Entrée of creamy chicken normande with potatoes and vegetables topped off with flaugnarde (clafoutis-style custard cake).

July 10, French Country Brunch

Appetizers of soup tote faite (potato and leek) and petits farcis (stuffed vegetables), entrée of Tourte de blette à la niçoise (Swiss chard and spinach pie) and dessert of sabayon (custard) and berries.

July 12, Vietnamese at Home

Appetizer of Vietnamese summer rolls and entrées of báhn mì, which is a baguette sandwich, and noodles topped with spicy lemongrass chicken.

July 14, Bastille Day Celebration

Make mayo-free potato salad, roasted chicken salad and apple fennel slaw topped off with berry galette (pie crust with fruit and almonds).

July 22, From Marseilles to Menton: A Riviera Road Trip

Appetizer of rouleaux de fromage au sesame (cannoli-like spring roll with syrup) and entrée of linguine and seafood en papillote topped off with lemon chiffon pie with gingerbread crust.

July 26, Provence on a Plate

Entrée of skillet ratatouille and a salad with lemon vinaigrette dressing alongside non-yeasted bread.