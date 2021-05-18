Columbus State offers a ‘mix’ of cooking classes

Columbus’ own Shawnie Kelley is inviting you to take a cooking class with her at Columbus State – even if you’re not a student.
Kelley, the resident chef and culinary program supervisor of Easton Town Center’s Sur La Table, is teaching cooking classes that are completely open to the public this summer, with classes already available for signup through July. This series, which Kelley calls “The Mix,” is all in person at Mitchell Hall. Each class is taking only eight people for the time being.
Each class is a deep dive into mouth-watering food of a particular country, ranging from France to Vietnam. There are 10 classes available, each vastly different but just as worthwhile as the next.
If you can’t make it to any of these classes but still want to expand your cooking palate, here are some other classes going on in the Columbus area:
Sur La Table
3990 New Bond St., Columbus
You can still get a chance to work with Kelley and her expertise at Sur La Table. You can learn in store, virtually or through an intimate private event, but regardless, you’ll walk away with a plethora of helpful tips.
Franklin Park Conservatory
1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
Franklin Park Conservatory has a handful of classes going throughout the summer. Learn how to craft the perfect pizza, how to decorate cookies to perfection, how to bake show-stopping bread and more with distinguished chefs.
Our CupCakery
54 S. High St., Dublin
Our CupCakery has three classes going on this summer where you learn how to make and skillfully decorate your desserts. Come broaden your horizons on sugar cookies, tiered cake and macarons.
Quinci Emporium
688 N. High St., Columbus
Make the Italian food of your dreams at Quinci Emporium. Classes are offered throughout June on how to create pasta delicacies that’ll impress your friends.
Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.