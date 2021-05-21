Central Ohio chefs prepare meals for couples, families and parties

If you think having a personal chef is only for the rich and famous, think again. The use of personal and private chefs has increased exponentially during the past decade as consumers find themselves short on time and focused on their health.

Traditionally a personal chef works directly with a small client group and customizes meals to personal tastes. Some do weekly meal planning and shopping, then deliver those meals to be consumed throughout the week. Others are contracted for specific meals or group events.

Central Ohio has a new option: CookinGenie, a Hudson, Ohio based company that offers an easy-to-use online platform where you can schedule professional chefs to prepare meals in your home.

The local chefs, or “Genies,” have diverse backgrounds and offer a wide range of cuisine from the exotic locales of India, Thai and Peru to more familiar dishes from the U.S., Italy and Mexico, including plenty of vegetarian/vegan meals as well.

It’s an easy and affordable option for fresh, homemade meals. Beyond the obvious convenience factor of using a personal chef service (planning, shopping, prepping, cooking and clean up) consider the health benefit. Menu planning and meal variety that eliminates processed and packaged foods has a healthy impact on you and your family.

The CookinGenie website lets you select your cuisine, menu item, Genie and appointment date. The professionally-trained and expert home cooks bring all the ingredients, and use your cooking equipment and serving pieces.

The company was founded by two friends who wanted to have home cooked meals for their young families, but didn’t always have the time to cook themselves. CookinGenie is their solution for busy couples and families, with menu options that include servings for four or eight. Plus, it’s a fantastic option for small dinner parties and gatherings.

Perhaps one of the best parts of having a culinary expert cook in your kitchen is picking up new preparation and cooking techniques while finding out what makes the chef love cooking. And, be prepared for amazing aromas while your dinner is being prepared, and hope for leftovers to enjoy the following day.

For safety, all Genies are background checked and COVID compliant. CookinGenie follows all CDC and FDA guidelines. While in a client’s home, all Genies wear masks and are mindful of social distancing guidelines. Full details are available on the website.

Follow CookinGenie on Instagram and Facebook for news, specials and updates.