Barrio announces a new location

The trendy Barrio Tacos announces a second Columbus location in the heart of the University District at the 15+High development, an upcoming multiblock district aimed at creating a new community gathering space.

The taqueria, known for starting the build-your-own taco craze in 2012, has become the inaugural tenant for the Campus Partners’ 15+High development across High Street from The Ohio State University.

“We couldn’t be more honored and excited to bring Barrio Tacos to the center of the University District at 15+High,” says Jason Beudert, partner of Barrio Columbus.

The new space will have all the signature design elements that are uniquely Barrio. Local artists will decorate the interior with Day of the Dead murals and steelwork, and a spacious patio will have views of High Street and the new pedestrian plaza.

“15+High is a place where The Ohio State University and the community connect,” says Amanda Hoffsis, president of Campus Partners. “Barrio is the perfect addition to this new development to bring students, faculty and neighbors together. We can’t wait to welcome Barrio to 15+High.”

Opening in summer 2021, Barrio’s 13th location will offer its established award-winning menu with BYO tacos, guac, queso and free chips and salsa. Don’t forget about the bar and its margarita, spirit, whiskey and local craft cocktail and beer list!

Barrio University District will be open for lunch and stay open late. The restaurant will also feature weekend brunch and, of course, happy hour.

“Barrio means neighborhood in Spanish,” says Beudert, “and we’re beyond excited to be welcomed into this amazing development and to focus on bringing that neighborhood level of service to the students, faculty, residents and visitors to the University District.”

The local restaurant chain which started in Cleveland has expanded through Northeast and central Ohio, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Michigan. The existing central Ohio Barrio location is on 5th Avenue by the Northwest neighborhood of Columbus.

