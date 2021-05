2021 Columbus farmers market round-up

The Olde Pickerington Farmers Market has been operating since 2013 with now more than 45 vendors. The market showcases fresh, local produce from the community. In recent years, the Pickerington Farmers Market has added live music, electric for vendors, accessibility for patrons with mobility challenges and more. Throughout the pandemic, the farmers market provided business for many of the local vendors that participate. “I think the biggest COVID challenge for me is the planning aspect,” market manager Kate Hinterschied says. “Things can change so rapidly, and we really don't know exactly what the upcoming months will look like. We have learned to be flexible and so have our vendors. They have been great about doing what needs to be done so we can keep going in a way that keeps the community safe. I truly think that our vendors are what make us unique. They are so talented and we have such a wide variety of items. Every week is a little different so there is always something new to discover.”