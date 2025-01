Dublin Life Calendar | February/March 2025

Through Feb. 27

Dublin Arts Council

Dublin Arts Council Presents Emerging 2025 Exhibition

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Sun., Feb. 2

Warm Up Columbus

7:45: Kids 1 / 2 Mile Race

8 a.m.: 5K, Half-Marathon and Half-Marathon Relays

8:03: 10K, Marathon and Marathon Relays

Metro Fitness Dublin

655 Metro Pl. S.

www.marathonerintraining.com/warmup

Thurs.-Sun., Feb. 6-9

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents Mae West After Dark

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents Mae West After Dark

Thurs.-Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sat. and Sun.: 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Fri., Feb. 14

No School – Dublin City Schools

Teacher Professional Development Day

www.dublinschools.net

Sat., Feb. 15

Hearts Go Wild

Hearts Go Wild

7-9:30 p.m.

Columbus Zoo

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Mon., Feb. 17

No School – Dublin City Schools

President’s Day

www.dublinschools.net

Tues., Feb. 18

Multi-Chamber Business Expo & After Hours

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Worthington

6500 Doubletree Ave.

www.dublinchamber.org

Tues., Feb. 18

Orchestra Winter Concert

7-8 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Tues., Feb. 18 and March 18

Market Bar Bingo

6-8 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.bridgepark.com

Thurs., Feb. 20

Winter Band Concert

7-9 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Fri.-Sun., Feb. 21-23

Dublin Scioto High School presents Hadestown Teen Edition

Fri. and Sat.: 7:30 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Mon., Feb. 24

Davis Middle School Orchestra Concert

6-8:30 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Thurs., Feb. 27 and March 27

Mini Night Market

6-9 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.bridgepark.com

Thurs.-Sat., Feb. 27-March 1

Dublin Jerome High School presents Little Shop of Horrors

Thurs. and Fri.: 7 p.m.

Sat.: 1 p.m. (sensory-friendly) and 7 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Sat., March 1

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club Gala – Masquerade Ball

6 p.m.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinwomensclub.org

March 8-April 25

Expand Erin Boggs

Dublin Arts Council presents A Journey of Iceland: From Light to Dark

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Sat.-Sun., March 8-9

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents SchoolHouse Rock Live! Jr.

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents SchoolHouse Rock Live! Jr.

1 and 4 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Thurs., March 13

2025 State of the City

6-8 p.m.

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sat., March 15

City of Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parade

City of Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m.

Sells Middle School

150 W. Bridge St.

Parade

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

Sat., March 15

Downtown Dublin St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

1 p.m.

Downtown Dublin

www.visitdublinohio.com

Wed., March 19

Jazz & Percussion Ensemble Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Mon.-Fri., March 24-28

No School – Dublin City Schools

Spring Break

www.dublinschools.net