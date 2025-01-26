Dublin City Schools implement new, improved physical education curriculum

Do you remember the days of timed miles and push-up tests and wonder, “What are kids doing in gym class these days?” Last March, schools around America saw a change in physical education curriculum. Now, as the state of Ohio revises its curriculum, local schools – including Dublin City Schools – will soon be expected to do the same.

“We try to keep our curriculum up to date and in line with national standards,” says Traci Grissom, a physical education teacher of 32 years at Scottish Corners Elementary School.

Once the state finishes revising its curriculum based on the new national standards, Dublin City Schools will be “ready to go,” according to Grissom.

Where it all began

This is not the first time national physical education standards have changed over the years.

Prior to the 1990s, there were no standards in place outside of the Presidential Fitness Test, which was developed in 1956.

Expand Traci Grissom

In 1995, national standards for physical education were created by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education. Over the years the standards have evolved into the most current version: the 2024 SHAPE America National Physical Education Standards.

According to Grissom, the biggest change was a switch from five to four standards.

“They removed the fitness standard, so fitness will (now) be tied through every standard,” says Grissom.

The new standards are:

Standard 1: Develops a variety of motor skills.

Standard 2: Applies knowledge related to movement and fitness concepts.

Standard 3: Develops social skills through movement.

Standard 4: Develops personal skills, identifies personal benefits of movement and chooses to engage in physical activity.

According to SHAPE America, the new standards take a more student-centered approach. They also expand the term physical literacy to physical literacy journey and shift from grade-level outcomes to grade-span learning indicators which include learning progressions.

The new physical education standards will do more than just test students’ physical abilities and fitness levels. Educators hope they will help children develop social and emotional skills, and ultimately, better equip them to stay physically active and make healthy choices throughout their entire lives.

The changes come after an investigation of physical education standards from other countries and a gathering of public feedback from the field.

SHAPE America believes keeping physical education standards up to date is incredibly important, as they serve as the framework to address the holistic development of students. When states and local school districts adhere to the national standards, they also ensure consistency and quality in their physical education programs.

Expand Traci Grissom

As a physical education teacher, Grissom is looking forward to the changes in curriculum.

“I think it’s going to be better because the goal is going to be lifetime physical fitness and physical literacy,” says Grissom.

She says some people feel the older fitness testing standards made it difficult to make a true impact, especially for educators like herself who only see students every four days.

“Right now… it’s kind of a one-shot deal,” says Grissom. “(Teaching) lifetime fitness activities and knowledge about fitness skills is a better direction to go than fitness testing.”

A local look

The new curriculum will cover important health topics such as nutrition and spending time outdoors.

These lessons will come about through activities such as nutritional plates for elementary students and nutritional goals for older kids.

Expand Traci Grissom

As far as spending time outside, the district has access to plenty of outdoor space. Many schools in the district are located directly next to public parks, which Grissom says will continue to serve as great spaces for recess and other outdoor activities teachers may want to incorporate into P.E. classes.

Some educators believe these changes will allow for more eccentric ​​– and perhaps more fun – forms of exercise into their classes. Personally, Grissom enjoys implementing a roller-skating unit each year.

“It’s unusual, not all elementary P.E. teachers in Dublin do that,” she says, “(So) that’s an outside program that I bring in and do, which I think is fabulous.”

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.