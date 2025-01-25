Dublin City Schools completes K-8 redistricting

The completion of the Dublin City Schools elementary and middle school redistricting process marks a significant milestone for a district that continues to grow and evolve. The project, launched to balance enrollment across schools and accommodate future growth, was a collaborative effort involving district leaders, consultants and the community.

Growth across Dublin City Schools has necessitated redistricting efforts every few years, reflecting the district’s appeal as a destination for families seeking an elite education. The district is one of only 68 districts in the state to receive an overall five-star rating on the 2024 Ohio School Report Card – placing it in the top 10 percent of Ohio’s school districts.

The elementary and middle school redistricting process was set into motion after voters passed the district’s operating levy and bond issue in 2023. Deane Brown Bishop Elementary, the district’s fifteenth elementary school, will open at the start of the 2025-2026 school year. Construction commenced in March and is on target for an Aug. 1 completion date.

Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen acknowledged the challenges and opportunities inherent with redistricting.

“This is emotional work that requires patience and purpose,” he said during a recent Board of Education meeting. “I’m grateful to everyone involved – Cropper GIS, our internal planning team and the parents who participated. Together, we are making sure every student has a seat and a welcoming place to learn.”

The district partnered with Cropper GIS, a professional planning firm, to ensure a fair and transparent process. The primary goals included balancing current student populations, maintaining neighborhood continuity, and planning for anticipated enrollment increases.

Over several months, the process included multiple opportunities for public input, such as an online survey and an in-person input session. These avenues allowed families to review and provide feedback on draft boundary options for both elementary and middle schools.

“We want our families to know that every comment was read and considered,” says Marschhausen. “In a growing district, there are always competing interests, and while not everyone may be satisfied, our goal was to create boundaries that will serve the district as consistently as possible for the next several years.”

Survey data collected from more than 600 respondents underscored the complexity of the task.

Families expressed a range of priorities, from keeping neighborhoods together to minimizing disruptions for students. Some praised the district for thoughtful planning, while others raised concerns about frequent redistricting and the emotional impacts on children.

Ultimately, the district and Cropper GIS worked to balance these diverse perspectives while adhering to long-term planning goals.

The finalized attendance maps were presented during the Dec. 9 Board of Education meeting and shared with families through school newsletters. Families can now view their new assignments using an interactive tool on the district’s Redistricting Information Page. These changes will take effect at the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

To ease the transition, district leaders have already begun working on detailed plans to support students and families. Postcards with instructions and attendance information will be mailed to all affected households over winter break. In the spring, principals will begin communicating with transitioning families, and schools will host open houses for new students in April and May.

Marschhausen emphasized that while change can be difficult, it often leads to growth and new opportunities.

“We have seen students adapt very well once they settle into their new school,” he says. “Many students have told us that redistricting increased their circle of friends and had a positive impact on their overall school journey.”

Looking ahead, Dublin City Schools is preparing for high school redistricting to ensure balanced enrollment across its three high schools. This process will begin in late spring, with draft maps to be presented in September and final maps published in November 2025.

As part of this effort, Scioto High School is undergoing a transformative $50 million expansion funded by bond dollars from the 2023 levy. The project will add new classrooms and academic spaces to accommodate up to 700 additional students.

This investment not only addresses the district’s growing enrollment but also reinforces Scioto’s reputation as a top high school in Ohio. Additionally, the addition at Scioto will ensure equitable and modern learning environments across all three high schools.

The elementary and middle school redistricting project reflects the district’s dedication to thoughtful planning and community engagement. As Dublin City Schools continues to grow, these efforts ensure that every student has access to excellent educational opportunities in a supportive, well-balanced environment.

