Dublin City Manager Letter | February/March 2025

With 2025 underway, I am excited to share progress on the plans and projects that are taking shape and strengthening our community’s future. Our vision for Dublin remains clear: to be the most sustainable, connected and resilient global city of choice. This year, we are advancing numerous significant initiatives to support this vision, ensuring our exceptional community continues to thrive.

We are proud to announce that for the fourth consecutive year, Dublin's income tax revenues

surpassed $100 million in 2024. This financial milestone reflects our strong economic foundation and the successful implementation of various economic development agreements that will secure our City’s fiscal sustainability for decades to come. These revenues, generated by our businesses and workforce, are vital for the City, as they enable us to provide safety, services, amenities and high-quality infrastructure.

One of our most ambitious projects, the Fiber to Every Home initiative, made significant strides last year, with roughly one-third of the installations now complete. By the end of this year, we anticipate that nearly all single-family homes in Dublin will have competitive access to fast, reliable broadband. Final completion to the remaining addresses is expected in 2026, as this historic project wraps up, positioning Dublin as a leader in digital connectivity and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.

Addressing the health and well-being of our community is also a top priority. We have formed four working groups to tackle the key areas identified in the City’s Comprehensive Health Needs Assessment. These groups are focusing on community connections, youth behavioral health, health care navigation and transportation. Through these efforts, we aim to create a healthier, more vibrant community where everyone feels connected and engaged.

Additionally, the City’s strategic land purchase in the West Innovation District will lead to the creation of a premier athletic complex that embodies both recreation and economic vibrancy. This year, we will begin the process of developing a comprehensive master plan that will bring state-of-the-art sports facilities and programs to Dublin, attracting athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the region and beyond.

Moreover, we are advancing the City’s ambitious plans to revitalize key areas, such as the Metro Center and Historic Dublin. The revitalization of Metro Center will create a dynamic hub for business, leisure and community activities, further cementing Dublin’s status as a resilient and desirable destination for residents, workers and visitors. In our historic core, an exciting riverfront innovation district will begin to take shape. COhatch is creating a first-of-its kind

coworking, flexible work and entrepreneurial village that will serve as its national headquarters and a vibrant destination for the whole community to connect and explore.

As we embark on these ambitious journeys together, I want to thank the Dublin community, our City Council and our dedicated City employees. Your hard work and commitment ensure that our vision becomes reality. Here’s to a prosperous 2025 in Dublin!

Warm regards,

Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin City Manager