Dublin | Bringing in-person performances back

After nearly a year of virtual performances, The Abbey Theater of Dublin is finally ready to start in-person shows again. This month, The Abbey Theater is partnering with State of the Arts Productions to co-produce Songs for a New World. This musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown will debut at 8 p.m. on March 19 and 20, at 3 p.m. March 21 and again at 8 p.m. March 25 to 27. Tickets are $15 per person.

Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin’s Abbey Theater Joe Bishara will be directing the production. Bishara is an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is also the Founder and Managing Director of the New Albany Youth Theatre and the creative consultant for Evolution Theatre Company in Columbus. Bishara has collectively worked on more than 200 productions at theatres across the country.

Joining alongside Bishara is Music Director Bradley Johnson, who has previously worked as music director for children’s theatre programs in Manhattan. Johnson collaborated with Bishara in A Christmas Story The Musical at Weathervane Playhouse in Newark.

Stage Manager Becky Barger Amato has previously worked with Contemporary American Theatre Company (CATCO), Gallery Players, Columbus Children’s Theatre, Evolution Theatre Company, Northland Performing Arts Center, Pickerington Community Theatre, Licking County Players, Williamstown Theatre Festival and Weathervane Playhouse.

Joenathan Banks, playing Man 1, is known for his roles as Judas (Jesus Christ Superstar), Curtis Taylor, Jr. (DREAMGIRLS) and John Sage (Bubbling Brown Sugar). Shauna Marie Davis, playing Woman 1, is known for her roles as Sarah (Ragtime), Beneatha (A Raisin in the Sun), Phoebe (A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Woman (Eubie!).

William Hafner, playing Man 2, is known for his locally credited Ohio roles as Harold Hill (Music Man), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) and Jean Valjean (Les Misérables). Rachel Lucille, playing Woman 2, has a number of favorite notable roles, including Diana (Next to Normal), Violet (Violet) and Janet (The Rocky Horror Show). Her work can be found at rachellucille.com.

These in-person performances will be limited to 50 people per show and will adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/rth6lhp,

or over the phone through the Dublin Recreation Center at (614) 410-4550. The performances will also be live-streamed in numerous rooms at the Dublin Recreation Center for those who still wish to attend.

