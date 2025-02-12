Discover Grove City Information | March/April 2025

Mayor's Message

RecSchool Returns to Gantz Park:

A new chapter begins

I’m thrilled to share some wonderful news: the new RecSchool building at Gantz Park is nearly ready! By the time this issue comes out, the beautiful 3,400-square-foot space will open its doors, bringing RecSchool back to the park and nature-centered setting that makes it so special.

This isn’t just a new building – it’s a labor of love and a tribute to the history of Gantz Park and the historic red barn that once stood there. While the original RecSchool barn is gone, its spirit lives on in the new space, blending the charm of the past with thoughtful modern features for our young children to explore and grow.

During construction, RecSchool classes continued uninterrupted at the Kingston Center, a temporary location that kept the program going strong. Thank you to our team of incredible Parks and Recreation teachers, staff and families who adapted beautifully, ensuring the hands-on, nature-focused learning that defines RecSchool remained constant. Now, as we prepare to move back to Gantz Park, all are looking forward to creating new memories in this extraordinary space.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the RecSchool program, which originally held classes in several churches before moving to Gantz Park in 1988. The well-loved and in-demand preschool opportunity for children ages three to five heavily incorporates the natural environment as a key part of the learning experience. Providing more families with access to this sought-after program, the new building allows us to increase RecSchool enrollment capacity from 78 children to 108 per week, and provide space for additional programming, such as the popular PlayTots toddler/parent program.

Inside, the building is thoughtfully designed with two well-equipped classrooms and a versatile flex space, perfect for hands-on activities, creative projects and group learning. One of the highlights is the nature deck overlooking Marsh Run stream, where children can connect with the natural world in a truly immersive way. It’s easy to imagine the joy and curiosity of students as they explore these inspiring spaces. RecSchool students currently learning at the Kingston Center will be the first to enjoy this new chapter, bringing learning and play back to Gantz Park, where it all began.

Public open houses are planned for this spring, and I invite you to come see the new building for yourself. Whether you’re a parent, a former student or just someone who appreciates the magic of this program, I think you’ll feel the same excitement and pride we do. More about the planned open houses will be shared on our social media, website and e-newsletter communications as details become available.

This milestone has been highly anticipated, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of many people to whom we owe a debt of gratitude – City Council and staff who guided the project, families who’ve stuck with us and a community that understands the value and importance of our RecSchool program.

As I think about the laughter and learning that will soon fill the new space, my heart feels full. This isn’t just a building – it’s a place where memories are made and where a love for learning takes root.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Mayor

City News

By Mike Boso, Chief Building and Zoning Official

Home Improvement Made Simple in Grove City

From contractors to permits, the Building Division is here to help

Spring is the perfect time to bring those home improvement plans to life. Whether it’s adding a pool or deck, upgrading the heating and cooling (HVAC) system or replacing old windows, setting the project up for success starts with two key steps: hiring the right contractor and getting the necessary permits. These steps help ensure the job is completed safely, correctly and with lasting results.

Why a registered contractor makes a difference

Hiring a contractor registered with the City of Grove City is one of the best moves a homeowner can make. Registered contractors have already proven they meet City requirements by providing proof of licensing, insurance and bonding. This helps protect homeowners from financial risk if the work doesn’t go as planned.

Checking that your contractor is registered is quick and easy – just reach out to the Building Division before signing a contract or making a deposit.

The role of permits in your project

Permits are more than an extra step; they play a pivotal role in protecting homeowners, helping ensure the work meets safety standards and is inspected by certified professionals. This can prevent future issues like faulty wiring or structural problems.

Common indoor and outdoor projects requiring permits include electrical work, plumbing, HVAC systems, roofing, patios, driveways, garages, pools and sheds. Not sure if your project needs one? The Building Division is happy to help.

The risks of skipping these steps

Choosing an unlicensed or unregistered contractor comes with risks. Homeowners could face poor workmanship, surprise costs or even safety hazards. Worse, without proper licensing or permits, there may be no way to resolve issues if things go wrong. By hiring a registered professional and securing permits, homeowners can feel more confident their project is in good hands.

Help is just a call away

The Grove City Building Division is here to make the process easier. The Division is eager to verify contractor registrations, guide homeowners through the permit process and answer questions about projects. Plus, the Building Division Portal allows homeowners to apply for permits, check their status, schedule inspections and even follow the progress of their project – all online, from the comfort of home.

For help with your next project, contact the Grove City Building Division at 614-277-3075 or visit www.grovecityohio.gov/Building-Zoning. With a little preparation, homeowners can enjoy peace of mind knowing their improvements are built to last!

Council Corner

Exciting Opportunities Ahead for Grove City

Wow, 2024 was an incredible first year for me as a city council member! As I look back, I feel it’s been a year filled with learning, growth, and exciting progress – and I couldn’t be more optimistic about what lies ahead for Grove City.

This issue of Discover Grove City Magazine focuses on kids, and as a mom of school-aged children, this topic is close to my heart. I’m passionate about creating opportunities that set a strong foundation for our children’s future and ensure that every child in our community has the chance to thrive.

One of my top priorities has been our parks and recreation programs, which play a vital role in fostering opportunities for all generations. In addition to chairing the Safety Committee, I’m honored to serve as the council liaison to the Parks Board. These roles allow me to focus on the importance of parks and recreational offerings as a cornerstone of our community.

New Parks and Recreation Director Jack Castle, hit the ground running when he took over the role in 2024. His leadership continues to build on the incredible progress we’ve already made. Over the past year, the department has grown significantly, with new staff, expanded offerings and a renewed vision for the future. These efforts benefit everyone in Grove City – our seniors, families and especially our youth.

One of the most exciting projects we’ve undertaken, in collaboration with the Parks Board and the Parks and Recreation Department, is the exploration of a potential community center. This initiative reflects our commitment to bringing multi-generational opportunities to Grove City.

In 2024, we worked diligently to engage the community in meaningful ways, including a survey to gather input on desired programming and amenities for a potential new center. As a council, we participated in multiple work sessions and received presentations from a consultancy group to lay the groundwork for this vision. While there’s still much to be done, we’re focused on providing clear, transparent information about what a community center could look like, how it would benefit our residents and how we could fund such a significant investment.

Looking ahead, 2025 will be a year of continued community engagement and education. We want to hear from you – your ideas, your priorities and your concerns – as we refine our plans for this exciting project. Together, we can shape a future for Grove City that reflects the needs and dreams of everyone who calls this community home.

Thank you for allowing me to serve you. Here’s to another year of growth and opportunity for Grove City!

Melissa Anderson

Council Member, Ward 4