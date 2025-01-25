David Guion retires as Dublin Arts Council's Executive Director after 20 years of service

During his tenure, Dr. David Guion’s leadership profoundly strengthened the Dublin Arts Council, positioning it as a thriving arts nonprofit and regional public art and arts education leader.

Dublin Arts Council recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, with Guion serving as the organization’s visionary leader for half of its existence.

“The City of Dublin, Ohio, has benefited greatly from the exemplary leadership of David Guion,” says City of Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes. “With a focus on collaboration and service to the public, David is committed to engaging both residents and visitors in the arts. For two decades, he has guided the Dublin Arts Council and overseen its outstanding programming, while also bringing international recognition to our community through the renowned Art in Public Places program.”

Dublin Arts Council establishes national benchmarks in the public art field

As a direct result of Guion’s vision, Dublin’s public art collection has expanded to include more than 70 permanent, temporary and interactive public art projects. Dublin’s Art in Public Places program has received regional, national and international attention as it sets the standard for best practices in public art administration.

Guion serves on the Columbus Public Art Steering Committee, regularly consulting on public art policy and procedures for municipalities and arts administrators across the region.

He believes public art is a participatory experience in which the community plays a critical role in exchanging ideas. It allows people to learn from one another and stretches the imagination through the creative process. Thanks to his dedication to the field, Guion received the International Award for Public Art in 2015.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Dublin’s Art in Public Places, Guion led the charge in creating Dublin’s first Public Art Master Plan which was adopted by Dublin City Council in 2021. The Plan expands the definition of public art in the community to include artist-led permanent, temporary, community and participatory artworks.

Dublin’s Art in Public Places has earned its reputation thanks to the leadership Guion took of the initiative during his 20 years as director.

He oversaw the program with a balance of conviction and curiosity, convening artists, community partners, business owners and the public to engage in meaningful collaborations that position public art as essential in park planning, community development, cultural tourism and quality of life.

Empowering artists has been a life-long commitment

Under Guion’s leadership, he fostered relationships with hundreds of local, regional, national and international artists and featured their voices and works through Dublin Arts Council’s gallery space, artist residencies, community events and workshops.

“David is caring and compassionate. He leads with his head and with his heart. He cares about, nurtures and promotes artists,” says Sandra Anderson, Dublin Arts Council board president from 2022 to 2024. “His unwavering commitment to empowering artists and creating social impact through community programming is a source of inspiration for all of us.”

A steadfast commitment to a mission driven arts council

Through his more than 20 years of dedication, Guion made the Dublin Arts Council relevant, valued and essential. His steadfast commitment to the Council’s mission to engage the community, cultivate creativity and foster lifelong learning through the arts has created a board and staff that are deeply aligned with these goals.

“David’s leadership style is characterized by empathy, patience and a commitment to the collaborative process,” says Dublin Arts Council’s Public Art Manager Ava Morgan. “He creates a space where everyone feels seen, heard and valued, fostering a creative environment. His dedication to engaging the community with sensitivity and innovation has made the cultural landscape of Dublin and central Ohio more vibrant.”

During Guion’s tenure, the Dublin Arts Council has received both invitational and competitive grant awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous prestigious awards from various organizations, including Ohio Arts Council, Groundwork Group, Puffin Foundation West, PNC Arts Alive and Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio.

Guion was recognized for his leadership as a Smart 50 awardee by Smart Business magazine in 2015 and Business Person of the Year by the Dublin, Ohio Chamber of Commerce in 2021. He served as a grant panelist for the Ohio Arts Council, the Greater Columbus Arts Council and Culture Works in Dayton, Ohio.

Building a lasting impact

Guion announced his plans to retire in March 2025, leaving behind a legacy that the Dublin Arts Council’s staff and board members are committed to upholding.

With more than 35 years of experience in nonprofit arts organizations and educational institutions, Guion has made significant contributions throughout New York City, the Bay Area of California and Columbus.

He earned an M.A. (1988) and his Ph.D. (2008) in Art Education at The Ohio State University, where he continues serving as an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Arts Administration, Education and Policy.

Guion’s influence extends globally through his fundraising seminars and workshops for nonprofit organizations and arts professionals in Chile, England, New Zealand, Poland, Taiwan and Scotland.

Locally, he serves on the CreativeOhio board and the City of Columbus Public Art Steering Committee and has held leadership roles, including president of the OhioDance board.

His global reach is a testament to the impact of his work, making members of the Dublin Arts Council proud to be part of his journey. Dublin and the arts community have benefited from Guion’s leadership.

“While we are excited for the new adventures that await David, it is hard to imagine Dublin Arts Council without his warmth and dedication,” says Katy Marque, Dublin Arts Council’s education and development manager. “It has been a privilege to work alongside him. David’s passion and positive spirit will continue to inspire us, as the board and staff remain committed to upholding his legacy of artistic excellence and impactful community programming.”

Raygan Barrett is the Communications Manager at Dublin Arts Council.