Cultivating Community at the DCRC

Each week, you might find Victoria Livingston frequenting the Dublin Community Recreation Center’s barbell fitness class. At 77 years old, Livingston says strength training is important to her because it allows her to stay active with hobbies such as hiking. She raves about her instructor, Sara Cannon.

Expand City of Dublin

“She’s a wonderful and motivating teacher,” Livingston says. “She always provides modifications in her workouts so that everyone can participate and feel included.”

Outside of the class, Livingston notes she always feels “in the know” about new DCRC programs, schedule changes and other updates.

Experiences like Livingston’s fulfill the mission of the DCRC, which aims to create an accessible, unique space for community members to enjoy a host of programs for all ages, from fitness to esports to the arts. Hers is just one of the many stories shaped at the DCRC, highlighting the diverse and enriching experiences available to everyone.

Another DCRC member, Ashley Cellar, takes frequent Refit classes, which incorporate dance moves and cardio exercises with teacher Jen Yockey. Cellar talks about how Yockey is a “one-of-a-kind instructor” who preaches listening to one’s body, a core tenant of the inclusive Refit exercise approach. Cellar has shared that when she goes to new group fitness classes, she always looks for that “Jen experience.”

Barbell and Refit are just two of the more than 70 fitness classes offered each week at the DCRC. Tracey Gee, director of Recreation Services for the City of Dublin, says providing a space for fitness and connectedness allows the DCRC to continue creating something meaningful for Dubliners.

“The DCRC, with all of its programming, is a huge touchpoint that connects residents to the city,” Gee says. “Dublin is pretty unique in that in all the time I have been here, there has been widespread community support for our exceptional Parks & Recreation team.”

Expand City of Dublin

Because of this focus on well-being, she says employees of the DCRC do their best to anticipate the community’s wants while focusing on innovative services.

In May 2024, the Dublin Recreation App was introduced to support a more personalized approach to accessing all that the DCRC offers. Since its launch, the app has been downloaded more than 5,000 times, making it the most popular app through Vermont System's RecTrac software. It allows members to use their phones as digital keys to sign in and view class and instructor schedules from anywhere.

Gee says the app is another way her team can provide visitors with a more connected and informed experience. Guests receive announcements and other notifications on the app, connecting the community to all things Dublin Recreation at their fingertips.

A Refreshing Take

Nothing supports bringing creative fitness and wellness options to DCRC members more than the guiding foundation of the City of Dublin’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan.

Expand City of Dublin

This document is the framework for consistent planning and development for the future. The plan describes the current state of the system and residents’ wishes, with 99.4 percent of Dublin residents believing that parks, recreation services and community events are important to the City's fabric.

Community voices helped shape the master plan, as residents shared their top aspirations for the City’s Parks & Recreation system. As Gee says, “Because of this open communication we’ve had with our longstanding DCRC members and Dublin residents, we’re excited to reflect their wishes here in such a central space focused on community wellness.”

Dublin’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan also has guidelines to support the DCRC’s current infrastructure with projects to update the building. The Dublin Community Recreation Center Refresh, built on community input, will have exciting updates this year. The Senior Lounge is getting a fresh look, function and name. Updates seek to modernize the space and create a welcoming environment for all ages to gather and socialize. Specialized programming for senior visitors to enjoy will continue, but “The Lounge” will be a place of community and connections for anyone to broaden that sense of belonging for all members.

“This won’t just be a new look, but a new space for friendships and camaraderie to grow across different generations and backgrounds,” Gee says. “Here at the DCRC, we really represent the heart of Dublin.”

The Teen Lounge is also getting a refresh. This space will be transformed into a new technology hub where the esports programming, the Respawn Lounge, will reside along with other technology-forward activities. The Hub will provide a muti-generational social space and new programming opportunities when not designated for exclusive teen access. There will be space for small group console gaming, a hangout area, and a place to do homework or record a podcast. The esports area will also allow for new tournament options as well as serve as a computer training area for classes for any age.

DCRC members are encouraged to try hobbies outside of fitness and connect with others through new shared interests in our digital-forward world.

“We’ve seen such a growing popularity with our Respawn Lounge where teens are able to meet up and enjoy gaming but can do so together in the same room to still enjoy each other’s company,” Gee says. “With the Hub refresh, we’re hoping to keep fostering those relationships in the real world but within a modern, techy space.”

With 2025 looking bright for all things fitness and well-being, Gee says she’s ready to see how the fruits of the Parks & Recreation Master Plan keep Dublin engaged, innovative and with a sense of community involvement.

For construction updates and more project details, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/dublin-community-recreation-center-refresh/.