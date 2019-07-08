Zoombezi Bay and Columbus Zoo Tickets

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Columbus Zoo Zoombezi Bay

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the city's most prized and cherished destinations - and for good reason too! The famous Jack Hanna became the zoo's director in 1978 and remained so until 1993. The zoo values animal conservation, education and creating environmentally conscious awareness for visitors.

Zoombezi Bay is a water park experience like no other. Owned and attached to the Columbus Zoo, the park has tons of water slides, lazy rivers, a wave pool and tons of areas to lounge in the sun. Plus, the park hosts Family Nights, where it stays open after dark until 11 p.m. Throughout the evening, Big Island Grill hosts a night of animals, music, food and more!

On select nights, the Wild Tide Wave Pool turns into an outdoor theater - playing some of the summers best movies on a jumbo screen.