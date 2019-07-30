Dublin Irish Festival tickets

× Expand Dublin Irish Festival

Each year, the Dublin Irish Festival brings a wealth of Irish entertainment, culture and visitors to the city, and this year will be no different. Enjoy Irish food, drinks and music throughout the weekend while participating in other events to celebrate.

Kids have tons of activities to get involved it, from face painting to visiting the Celtic Canines. There are also many opportunities to become immersed in the culture and history of the Emerald Isle. Plus, with so many vendors and shops to browse through, you're sure to find something to take home as a memento.