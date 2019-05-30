Columbus Arts Festival VIP Package

Want a VIP experience?

The Columbus Arts Festival is nearing - and we're giving the most avid art fans a chance to win a VIP Package for the weekend.

Friends of the Festival CIP Lounge passes give you access to the VIP Lounge Tent in the shade of the Cultural Arts Center courtyard. You also gain access to stage VIP areas, complimentary bottled water at all beverage stations, free coffee in the VIP area, air-conditioned restrooms and package storage and delivery to your vehicle if needed.

VIP Tent Hours

Friday, June 7: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

PLUS - The festival NEEDS YOUR HELP! Volunteers are still being accepted at www.columbusartsfestival.org. Sign up and help with artist booth monitors, hands-on art activities, festival greeters, information booths, performances, souvenir sales and more.