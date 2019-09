Butch Bandos Fantasy of Lights is an exciting drive-thru light show open Nov. 15 - Jan. 1, 2020.

The show is in its 20th year and this year will have more than 20 new displays. Set to holiday music, Fantasy of Lights takes you through twists and turns of twinkling tunnels, Christmas lit-houses and flickering strings, leading you through the path.

To win tickets, enter your information below!