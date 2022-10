Win a pair of tickets to a Chamber Music Columbus performance featuring Bridget Kibbey, Alexi Kenney and composer Libby Larsen on Nov. 5 at the Southern Theatre. Celebrate the 75th anniversary season!

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

To Enter the Contest

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.

×

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.