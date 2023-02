Jazz Arts Group is one of Columbus' finest music organizations. It features some of the nation's best Jazz ensembles and will surely blow you away with a stellar performance of this nuanced and engaging art form. This contest may win you tickets for The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World Part II on March 10.

To Enter the Contest:

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.

×

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.