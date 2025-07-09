Weekly Win |Picnic with the Pops

Win tickets to the Picnic with the Pops' July 19th performance – Windborne: The Music of Journey.
To Enter the Contest
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
×
Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
×
Win tickets to a Picnic with the Pops performance
Win tickets to the Picnic with the Pops' July 19th performance – Windborne: The Music of Journey.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
Copyright 2020 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.