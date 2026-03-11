Weekly Win | Take It to the Limit – A Tribute to the Eagles

Win a pair of tickets to see Take It to the Limit – A Tribute to the Eagles

Contests

Win a pair of tickets to see Take It to the Limit – A Tribute to the Eagles, March 18 at Southern Theatre. 

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible. 

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest. 