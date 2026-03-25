Weekly Win | Otterbein Theatre's Cinderella

Win a pair of tickets to Otterbein University Theatre's production of Cinderella

Contests

Win a pair of tickets to Otterbein University Theatre's production of Rodger's & Hammerstein's Cinderella, April 9-18.  

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible. 

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest. 