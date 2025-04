Enter to win two tickets to Otterbein University’s Department of Theatre and Dance's adaptation of appraised and award-nominated classic, Footloose. The musical premieres at Otterbein’s Fritsche Theatre at Crown Hall, 30 S. Grove St., April 3 with showings continuing through April 12.

To Enter the Contest

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.

×

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.