Weekly Win | Holiday Gift-Away: Candle

Blend Candle Co.
Win a holiday-scented candle from Blend Candle Co. to keep your home fresh and cozy this winter.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
×
Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
×
Win a gift from CityScene's 2025 Holiday Gift-Away!
Blend Candle Co.
Win a holiday-scented candle from Blend Candle Co. to keep your home fresh and cozy this winter.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
Copyright 2025 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.