Weekly Win | Funny Girl Tickets

Win exclusive tickets to the newest Broadway show coming to Columbus. Funny Girl visits the Ohio Theatre March 25-30, and you can win two tickets to its opening night on Tuesday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The spectacular Broadway revival shines with one of the most iconic musical scores, showcasing beloved hits such as “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.” The comedy follows the fearless Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side whose ambition led her to become one of the most cherished stars of all time.

Enter in our Weekly Win for tickets!

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.

×

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.