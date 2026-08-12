Weekly Win | Columbus Zoo

Win a pair of tickets to the Columbus Zoo and enjoy the Lantern Festival, running from Aug. 20 through Oct. 25.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
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Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
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Win a pair of tickets to the Columbus Zoo
Win a pair of tickets to the Columbus Zoo and enjoy the Lantern Festival, running from Aug. 20 through Oct. 25.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
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