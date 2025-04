Win tickets to the Columbus Symphony's Tchaikovsky Spectacular at the Ohio Theatre, May 16-17 at 7:30 p.m.. This program features several of Tchaikovsky’s most well-known compositions, including his Violin Concerto performed by Aubree Oliverson, and his Sixth Symphony, an expressive work completed shortly before his death.

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.

×

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.