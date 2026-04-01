Weekly Win | Callisto Quartet

Win a pair of tickets to see the Callisto Quartet with OBLSK at the McConnell Arts Center, April 11.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
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Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
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Win a pair of tickets to see the Callisto Quartet
Win a pair of tickets to see the Callisto Quartet with OBLSK at the McConnell Arts Center, April 11.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
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