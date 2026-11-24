Win a ticket to see Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights! Each ticket is per vehicle. The drive thru light show runs from Nov. 20-Jan. 3.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
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Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
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Win a ticket to see Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights
Win a ticket to see Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights! Each ticket is per vehicle. The drive thru light show runs from Nov. 20-Jan. 3.
Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.
Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
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