Win a pair of tickets to Buckeye Country Superfest! This one-day country music extravaganza comes to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Co-headliners Jelly Roll and Kane Brown, along with special guests Megan Moroney, Treaty Oak Revival, Dasha and Conner Smith, are set to light up the stage for an unforgettable day of summer tunes.

To Enter the Contest

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.

×

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.