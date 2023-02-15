Best of the 'Bus | 2023 nominations now open

It's our favorite time of the year!

Nominations for CityScene's 2023 Best of the 'Bus Awards is officially open! Give your favorite restaurant, arts organization or face of Columbus your support.

Nominations remain open through March 15 and winners will be announced with our July/August issue of CityScene. Like and follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram) to stay up to date on everything Best of the 'Bus 2023.

Hoping for a repeat? Check out the 2022 winners! In the meantime, sign up for WeekendScene to keep up with the best of Columbus every week.

Simply scroll down in the window below and type in the boxes to nominate your favorites. Click "Done" to submit your entries!