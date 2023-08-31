SCAN TO WIN 2023

Contest Rules
NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATION APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
- Eligibility: Scan to Win is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Employees of the Building Industry of Central Ohio and other companies associated with the promotion of the Contest, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising and promotion agencies as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible. The Contest is subject to federal, state and local laws and regulations.
- Sponsor: The Contest is sponsored by and the prizes are provided by and supplied by America’s Floor Source, Two Men and a Truck and CityScene Media Group in conjunction with the Building Industry of Central Ohio, located at 445 Hutchinson Ave., Ste. 280, Columbus, OH 43235
- Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with these Official Rules and fulfilling all other requirements set forth herein.
- Contest Period: The Contest begins on September 21, 2023 at noon Eastern and ends on October 8, 2023 at 6 p.m. Eastern. Entries that are submitted before or after the Contest Period will be disqualified. Submissions will be accepted for the duration of the Contest using the online entry form.
- How to Enter: Online: This method of entry will be available by scanning a unique QR code in a home on the 2023 BIA Parade of Homes and following the directions provided to fill out the online entry form, and submit. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Any attempted form of entry other than as set forth herein is prohibited; no automatic, programmed, robotic or similar means of entry are permitted.
- Prize Drawing: On or about October 16, 2023, the Sponsor will select potential winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. The odds of being selected depend on the number of entries received. The Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners via email on or about October 17, 2023. If the potential winner cannot be contacted within 5 days after the date of the first attempt to contact him/her, the Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner in his/her place at random from the remaining non-winning entries.
- Winner Notification: Potential winners will be notified by email. If a potential winner cannot be contacted potential winner forfeits prize. If the potential winner is at least 18 but still considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian, who will be required to sign the Declaration of Compliance on the potential winners behalf and fulfill any other requirements imposed on the winner set forth herein. Potential winners must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Only three alternate drawings will be held, after which the prize may remain un-awarded. Prizes will be fulfilled after the conclusion of the Contest.
- Prize: The prizes include $100 discount on a flooring package, $100 discount for a moving package, $100 gift card to be used at Moretti’s on Sawmill and two $100 gift cards to Home Depot.
- General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, or in the event the Contest is unable to run as planned for any other reason, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules or b) terminate the Contest, and, in the event of termination, award the prize at random from among the eligible , non-suspect entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages (including attorney’s fees) and any other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any provision of the Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
- Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Contest, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and each of their respect parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, other companies associated with the Contest, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, shareholders, representatives, and agents (the Released Parties) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Contest or receipt or use of the prize (including any travel or activity related therefor), including but not limited to: a) any technical errors associated with the Contest, including lost, interrupted or unavailable Internet Service Provider (ISP), network, server, wireless service provider, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite telephone, cellular tower or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; b) unauthorized human intervention in the Contest; c) mechanical, network, electronic, computer, human, printing or typographical errors; d) application downloads; e) any other errors or problems in connection with this Contest, including without limitation, errors that may occur in the administration of the Contest, the announcement of the winner, the cancellation or postponement of the event and/or the flyover, if applicable, the incorrect downloading of the application, the processing of entries application downloads or in any Contest-related materials; or f) injury, death, losses or damages of any kind, to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrants participation in the Contest or acceptance, receipt or misuse of the prize (including any travel or activity related thereto). Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest, and in no event shall the entrant be entitled to receive attorney’s fees. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tapering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct or indirect damages.
- Disputes: Except where prohibited, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Contest or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action and exclusively by the appropriated court located in Ohio. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrants’ rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Ohio, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules, which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio.
- Privacy: Information collected from entrants is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy. Entrant understands that when entering this contest, entrant may be automatically subscribed to a) CityScene Media Group weekly e-newsletter; b) Sponsor promotional emails.