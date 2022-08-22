Parade of Homes Contest - 1 Hemmingway Ave

Parade Contest

Scan to Win a Cambria Prize Package Entry Form

Prize Package Description: The winning package includes up to $5,000 in value of fabricated installed Cambria product to one (1) winner. The $5,000 value may be used for any one or more of the following: fabricated and installed square footage, linear footage backsplash and up to one (1) polished sink cut out and sink mounting. Sink and faucet to be provided by Worly Plumbing Supply, see additional rules for details. The winning package does not include removal of old countertops. Installation must be complete on or before September 30, 2023. The winning package is non-transferable, and must be procured from Midwest Quartz in Hilliard, OH. Cambria reserves the right to substitute any prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if any of the prizes (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these official rules.

The winning entry receives from Worly Plumbing Supply, an American Standard Delancey® Single-Handle Pull-Down Dual Spray Function Kitchen Stainless Faucet with an American Standard Portsmouth® 30 x 18-Inch Stainless Steel Undermount 18 gauge Single-Bowl Kitchen Sink. The Package also includes an Insinkerator disposal. Worly Plumbing Supply will supply these materials only. The labor on this material or any additional plumbing supplies needed for install are not included with the winning entry.

Click here for complete Contest Rules