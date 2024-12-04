2024 Holiday Gift-Away

If you skipped the Black Friday frenzy or didn't quite finish your holiday shopping during last week's deals, don't worry— there's still plenty of time to find the perfect gifts for your loved ones this season. Better yet, you can win them for free with our Holiday Gift-Away! Enter to win selections from our Holiday Gift Guide, gifts from local vendors and more.

Wine to Go

Expand Wine Suitcase

Starting at $249.95

Wine suitcase by VinGarde Valise®

You can have your wine and travel with it too! Foam inserts inside each hard-sided suitcase safely transport each bottle while leaving room for regular travel items.

Expand Book Bundle

CityScene Book Bundle

In Iceland, people celebrate an annual tradition called Jólabókaflóð, where on Christmas Eve, they exchange books as gifts and spend the evening immersed in reading. Join in on the tradition with a bundle of selections from our editors here at CityScene, including The Irish Boarding House, The Seven Year Slip and more!

The Gift of Pickleball gift package

Expand Pickle & Chill

Starting at $150

Pickle & Chill package

Jump into the pickleball craze with this all-in-one beginner's package! It includes 2 exclusive P&C-designed paddles, 2 spots in Pickle & Chill's 'Learn to Play' class, a Pickle & Chill t-shirt, a pickleball and logo stickers. Perfect for anyone looking to start their pickleball journey with style and confidence!

Ohio State Pickle Ball Paddles

Expand OSU Pickleball Paddle

Starting at $99.99

Boundless Pickleball Ohio State University Fiberglass 16mm

Introducing the Ohio State University pickleball paddle by Boundless Pickleball. This set is perfect for current athletes, proud alumni or devoted Ohio State fans, letting you showcase your Buckeye pride on the court. Crafted with premium materials, it’s tournament-approved and designed for top-level performance.

Tally Tumbler Golf Tumbler

Expand Golf Tally Tumbler

Starting at $39.99

Fairway Steel Tally Tumbler

Keep your score accurate and your drink cold with the Golf Tally Tumbler. This is the perfect drink for your golf-obsessed loved ones looking to enjoy a cold drink while on the fairway.

Connetix Train Set

Expand Connetix

Starting at $85

Rainbow Transport Pack 50 pc

Fuel creativity and learning with a Connetix train set. The set includes 50 pieces to build, such as trucks, trains, door pieces and more.

Cooking Set

Expand Cooking Set

Starting at $30

Goodcook pan set (5 pieces total)

Cook up your favorite holiday treats with a Goodcook cooking set. The set includes a round pan, a springform pan and a three piece sheet pan set.

Gift Cards/Tickets

Moretti's $50 Gift Card

2 tickets for Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights

For more details on each gift click here.

Winners will be chosen starting on December 13. Winners must pick up gifts by 5 p.m. on December 19.

Pick up at CityScene Media Group

1335 Dublin Rd., Suite 101C

Columbus, 43215

To Enter the Contest:

Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible.

Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.