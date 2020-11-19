Weekly Win | COSI Connects Kits

Photos courtesy of COSI

The news of COSI's cancelling its re-opening date, originally set for Nov. 20, was devastating to us all. Much thought and consideration went into this, though, and the COSI team knew it was the right decision for the safety of the community.

However, there is a way to support and enjoy COSI. COSI Connects Kits are kids' science boxes filled with five days' worth of STEM activities and experiments. There are tons of different kits: the human body kit, the dinosaur kit, the space kit, the nature kit and the water kit.

With kids home more than usual and the winter season coming up, these kits are perfect to keep little minds occupied and challenged.

Congrats to the last Weekly Win winner Dan P. Enjoy your City Barbeque, Dan!