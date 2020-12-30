Weekly Win | Papa Giorgio's

From all of us at CityScene Media Group we wish you happy New Year! Enter to win a gift card to Papa Giorgio's!
Winners will be announced Jan. 6.
×
And congratulations to last week's Weekly Win winner John T.! Enjoy Boo at the Zoo, John!
Welcome the New Year with Columbus pizza
From all of us at CityScene Media Group we wish you happy New Year! Enter to win a gift card to Papa Giorgio's!
Winners will be announced Jan. 6.
And congratulations to last week's Weekly Win winner John T.! Enjoy Boo at the Zoo, John!
Copyright 2020 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.