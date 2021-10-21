Weekly Win | Bridge Park - Taste of the Market

North Market Bridge Park will host the brand-new Taste of the Market Gala on Friday, Nov. 5. The inaugural event will help North Market Bridge Park celebrate its grand opening and its first anniversary in one eventful evening. Proceeds from this event help North Market to preserve and renew a unique experience for all members of the community by nurturing local merchant entrepreneurship, providing fresh and abundant food and food-related merchandise.

CityScene is offering a pair of tickets to enjoy this special occasion.

Winners will be announced Oct. 27.