Weekly Win | Nocterra Brewing Co. & Uptown Untapped

Win a gift card to Nocterra Brewing Co. Located in historic downtown Powell, Ohio, this brewery offers a full lineup of ales and lagers. Its tap list is broad and offers bold IPAs, crisp lagers, American sours and refreshing hard seltzers.

The winner will be selected Aug. 11.

Uptown Untapped

This year at Uptown Untapped, we are celebrating Westerville's role in the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, Prohibition.

Last year was the 100th anniversary of Prohibition but similar to alcohol in 1920, gatherings weren't allowed.

We're giving out two general admission tickets for this event.

Winner will be announced Aug. 16.