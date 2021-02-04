Weekly Win | Speakeasy Hot Jazz

Courtesy of Jazz Arts Group of Central Ohio

Speakeasy Hot Jazz was canceled on opening night last season due to COVID-19, so the Jazz Arts Group is bringing back the talented young trumpeter/vocalist Tony Glausi and he’s teaming up with the Jazz Arts Group All-Stars, an ensemble featuring some of your favorite Columbus Jazz Orchestra players, to explore the era that brought us “The Charleston,” flappers, bootleg liquor, G-Men, and red hot jazz.

The winner will have access to view the virtual concert as many times as preferred from Feb. 26-March 7.

The winner will be announced Feb. 10.

And congratulations to last week's Weekly Win winner Barb S.