Weekly Win | Ice Cream & Jazz

National Ice Cream Month is coming to an end, so we're giving it a proper sendoff by raffling off a gift card to this popular ice cream chain in Ohio.

The winner will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Gospel, Blues, Rock and Roll

8 p.m., Aug. 6

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

From Elvis and Marvin Gaye to sounds of Philadelphia and the Motor City, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra shines the light on how the spiritual and gospel music influenced the creation of soul, and rock and roll music.

A winner will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 3. Entrants from last week need not reapply again.