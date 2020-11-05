Weekly Win | Crimson Cup

This Weekly Win is the perfect way to start November.

We’re working with Crimson Cup Coffee and Tea to give away a Crimson Cup gift card, available to use at any location!

And speaking of locations, Crimson Cup just opened a new spot at Easton Town Center.

“Crimson is a one of a kind addition to Easton’s newest district,” says Jennifer Peterson, Chief Executive, Easton. “This new Crimson concept is redefining the coffee experience. Featuring innovative drinks along with a dedication to coffee communities here in Ohio and around the world, Crimson at Easton Town Center is the perfect place to grab a socially distanced cup of coffee and reconnect with friends inside or on the patio.”

Since it’s the month of giving, maybe enter this Weekly Win for your friend or loved one. Or you can treat yourself — we won’t tell!

And congratulations to our last Weekly Win winners Ken K! Enjoy your Roosters gift card!