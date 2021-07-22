Weekly Win | Columbus Jazz Orchestra Events

Stephen Pariser

Enter to win a pair of tickets to one of the upcoming Columbus Jazz Orchestra events this summer.

Winners will be announced July 28.

Big Band Bash

8 p.m., July 30

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Check out this comeback celebration with many of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s favorite players and favorite hits including jazz standards to fresh new versions of classic tunes featuring British-born vocalist Helen Welch.

Joining in the fun are two talented young artists who are both winners of the Hank Marr High School Jazz Award: drummer Simon Metzger (2020 winner) and guitarist Mason Bryant (2021 winner).

Gospel, Blues, Rock and Roll

8 p.m., Aug. 6

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

From Elvis and Marvin Gaye to sounds of Philadelphia and the Motor City, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra shines the light on how the spiritual and gospel music influenced the creation of soul, and rock and roll music.