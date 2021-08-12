Weekly Win | Columbus Greek Festival & Uptown Untapped

Win four tickets to the 48th annual Greek Festival in Columbus. Experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and its Orthodox Christian faith including its music, dance, food and more. The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 555 North High St., Sept. 3-6.

The winner will be selected Aug. 18.

Uptown Untapped

This year at Uptown Untapped, we are celebrating Westerville's role in the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, Prohibition.

Last year was the 100th anniversary of Prohibition but similar to alcohol in 1920, gatherings weren't allowed.

We're giving out two general admission tickets for this event.

Winner will be announced Aug. 16.