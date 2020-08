× Expand Photo courtesy of Kolache Republic

Kolache Republic is known as the original Columbus kolache bakery. What exactly is kolache? A Kolache is a Czech pastry made of slightly sweet dough baked with a variety of fruit, nut, sweet cheese and meat fillings and are popular in areas with large Czech populations such as Texas, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Kolache Republic is located at 702 S. High St.

