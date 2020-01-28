× Expand Photo courtesy of Pexels

It's the season of snow, chills and gloomy days -- but you can escape all that for one weekend.

James D. DeCamp ©James D. DeCamp/JamesDeCamp.co 20190209AAA-1676 The 2019 AAA Great Vacations Travel Expo photographed Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Kasich Building at the Ohio Expo Center. (© James D. DeCamp | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

Feb. 7-9, the AAA Great Vacations Travel Expo will be coming to the Kasich Hall at the Ohio EXPO Center.

The event features tons of vacation inspiration, vendors, travel talks and more. The Vacation Marketplace offers guests access to top travel experts. The AAA Explore Store is packed with gear and guidebooks. Plus, enjoy food and drink from your dream destinations at the Taste of the Place.

