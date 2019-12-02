New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

× Expand New Albany Symphony Orchestra

New Albany celebrates the holidays at home with this special performance. Local guest artists from Opera Columbus and the New Albany Symphony Chorus join the stage to make this tradition extra special. Join in on the festivities Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

Something unique this year - you can cast your vote to decide if the performance will include selections from The Grinch or Christmas Vacation. Voting ends Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.