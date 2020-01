"The real deal."

That's how AXS.com describes Ariel Pocock, pianist, producer, singer and composer. Pocock will be at the Lincoln Theatre on Feb. 14, 8 p.m. -- perfect for a Valentine's Day date night.

The internationally-acclaimed jazz artist has been all over the world, from the Montreal International Jazz Festival to the Tokyo Jazz Festival. She draws inspiration from Cuban and Brazilian folk music, modern jazz and more.

Enter below to tickets to her performance on Feb. 14.