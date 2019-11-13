Tickets to Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

× Expand Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

It's our favorite time of the year! Time to get wild at Wildlights!

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium hosts one of the most highly-anticipated lights shows in central Ohio. Wildlights is a must-see tradition, fun for the whole family.

With light shows all across the zoo, there's so much to choose from. Holiday Rhythms Around the Watering Hole is located at Conservation Lake, airing two brand new shows. Rudolph and Friends is located in the Asia Quest, where classic characters are brought to life. Check out the entire list of activities and shows here!

Don't forget to hop aboard the Polar Bear Express to travel through winter wonderland!

Regular season hours are Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.