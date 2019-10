PIGS: Canada's Pink Floyd In The Flesh Tour 2019/2020 is coming to Columbus Friday, Nov. 22. The Lincoln Theatre will host the No. 1 touring Pink Floyd tribute band, celebrating all the classic songs we know and love.

PIGS has been over a decade recreating the live sound and concert experience of Pink Floyd. It's a can't-miss show, one to bring you back to the seventies-era of music legends. Check out the exciting promo video here!