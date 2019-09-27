New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler 2

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra's 2019-20 season opens with an exciting performance. Oct. 6 at the McCoy Center for the Arts, Mahler 2, "The Resurrection" will attract arts lover across the city.

The powerful performance depicts a sea of warriors (musicians) storming heaven's gate with Mahler's Second Symphony. Talent such as central Ohio favorites Chelsea Hart and Carolyn Redman will take the stage, along with plenty of other musicians.

2020 Season

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Sponsored by The Mendoza Company, Supporting Sponsor Irving and Karen Dennis

Celebrate the holidays at home in New Albany, featuring local guest artists from Opera Columbus and the heartwarming songs and traditions that make this the "Most Wonderful Time of the Year." Don’t forget to arrive early for our fabulous Holiday Gift Basket Fundraiser. This concert sells out every year!

O-H-I-O

March 15, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Martyn and Lynne Redgrave

The symphony will be joined by the voices and talents of our New Albany Symphony Chorus and other special guests. The program features Beautiful Ohio, an excerpt from Bernstein’s Wonderful Town, Carmen Ohio and Copland’s Old American Songs. Sit back and enjoy the songs that are part of our state’s history and be inspired by Ohio’s very own accomplished Student Concerto Competition Winners.

​JOANNA FRANKEL PLAYS HIGDON

Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Huntington with Support from the Johnstone Foundation

The heart and soul of NASO comes alive in Barber’s Adagio for Strings followed by Columbus Symphony Concertmaster Joanna Frankel performing the lush and technically brilliant Higdon Violin Concerto. We conclude the season with Mussorgsky’s masterful Pictures at an Exhibition.